UAE greenlights release of Barbie movie

Exciting news for Barbie fans in the UAE! The Greta Gerwig-directed comedy featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken has been officially cleared for release in UAE cinemas.

The UAE Media Council granted approval for the screening of the highly anticipated movie, which is currently the highest-grossing film of 2023. After completing all necessary procedures in line with media content standards and UAE age classification, the authority made the announcement on Thursday.

Initially scheduled for release on July 20, there was a change in the screening date to August 31 on cinema websites last month, without any explanation. With the recent announcement from the UAE Media Council, the release date remains to be confirmed. As of writing, Vox Cinemas’ website still lists the film’s release as August 31.

Barbie’s global success has been astounding, breaking records with its highest-grossing opening weekend. The movie has already earned over $800 million at the global box office, setting it on course to become the next billion-dollar blockbuster.