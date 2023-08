Bea Alonzo to invite John Lloyd Cruz on her wedding

Actress Bea Alonzo said that former on-screen partner John Lloyd Cruz is invited to her wedding with Dominic Roque.

In a Pep report, Bea said that John Lloyd is one of the first people to congratulate her on her engagement.

“Sabi niya masaya siya para sa akin. Na-touch naman ako,” she said.

Bea adds that John Lloyd will definitely be on her guest list once the details of her wedding have been finalized.

“Siyempre naman hindi mawawala ‘yon, Diyos ko, lumaki kami na magkasama, paano naman siya mawawala?” she said.

Bea said that she and Dominic are still on the planning stage and taking their time. She said that both of them are enjoying the feeling of being engaged at the moment.

“Alam naming hindi namin mababalikan ‘yung feeling na ganito kaya ayaw muna naming ma-stress sa wedding planning,” she said.

“In fact, wala pa kaming nakukuhang wedding planner din, as in wala pa talaga at all,” she added.

Bea hopes to have an intimate wedding. “Kaming dalawa ‘yon ang pangarap namin,” Bea said.

No final decision yet on whether they will choose a destination wedding.

“Hindi ko pa alam. Kasi alam mo kahit naman anong gusto namin siyempre maraming considerations ang mga bisita, pamilya namin. So marami kaming ideas in mind pero ang hirap kasing i-share tapos hindi ‘yon ‘yung matutuloy,” Bea said.

“Sa totoo po maraming nagpipresenta na sobrang sweet kasi ibig sabihin love nila kami, ‘di ba? Pero ‘yung list hindi (pa). Pinag-uusapan namin ni Dom na dapat gawin na namin this week na mag-list na kami,” she added.