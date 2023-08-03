Netizens slam Buboy Villar for being disrespectful on live TV

Netizens slammed television host Buboy Villar over his bad attitude shown in live television.

In a now viral video, Buboy was seen speaking to an old woman during their ‘G sa Gedli’ segment of their noontime show.

Buboy and co-host Isko Moreno gave the old woman a cash gift to mark the 44th year of their television show.

“Nanay, ano pong masasabi niyo sa Eat Bulaga!?” Buboy asked the old woman.

“Ay naku, noon pa talagang Eat Bulaga! ako!,” the woman said. Isko then hugged her for her continued support.

The woman then continued on thanking the hosts of show including Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon.

But Buboy immediately took the microphone and walked away from the old lady.

“Grabe ka sa matandang bumaba lang ng tren tinanggalan mo ng microphone host ka Buboy di ka na nahiya maraming taong nakapanuod sa ginawa mo sa matanda,” a netizen said.

“Bastos ka. Di mo deserve maging showbiz personality. Kahit alisan mo ng mic lahat ng taong binibigyan niyo ng papremyo, di niyo maaalis sakanila na ang eat Bulaga ay TVJ,” another one added.

“Sobrang kapal ng muka mo boy wala kang respeto talaga eh noh sa legit EB tinaggalan mo pa ng mic kala mo may bilang ka sa EB tigas mo bok,” a netizen added.

“Napanuod ko ung kumalat na video na nagpasalamat ung nanay sa TVJ tas inalis mo bigla ung mic. Dami nabastusan sa ginawa mo. At isa na rin ako dun dahil dyan sa EB na yan masisira kana Buboy wrong move talaga na naghost Kapa dyan!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” another one commented.