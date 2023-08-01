EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Joey De Leon defends Arjo, Maine wedding timing over comments relating it to Typhoon Egay

Television host Joey De Leon defended the wedding of his godchildren Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde over remarks that the two pushed through with their lavish wedding despite the impact of Super Typhoon Egay.

Mendoza and Atayde’s wedding was held on July 28 in Baguio City on the onslaught of the super typhoon. The wedding was attended by the couple’s closest friends and family members including De Leon.

“Sa mga kababayan nating ume-epal na hindi raw dapat nagpakasal ang dalawang ito dahil binabagyo raw ang bayan, eto lang ang masasabi ko—-naunang nagplano sina Menggay kaysa kay Egay! Wala silang kasalanan kundi ang unang limang letra ng “kasalanan”—-KASAL,” he wrote.

Broadcaster Noli De Castro received criticism over his comment comparing the wedding on the plight of Filipinos affected by the Super Typhoon.

“Kayo naman habang kinakasal, kawawa naman ang binagyo,” he said.

