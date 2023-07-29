Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt tie the knot after 19-year engagement

Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh has finally married her long-time partner, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, after a 19-year engagement. The joyous occasion took place in Switzerland and was revealed by Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa, who shared pictures from their wedding reception on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felipe Massa (@massafelipe)

In an Instagram post on Friday, July 28, Massa congratulated the newlyweds and shared snapshots from their wedding reception held in Switzerland, which reportedly occurred on Jul 27.

In the pictures, the 60-year-old Yeoh appeared radiant, wearing a patterned beige ensemble and proudly clutching her Academy Award for Best Actress.

The wedding was graced by esteemed guests, including former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo and Formula One Group CEO Stefano Domenicali, making the celebration even more special.

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt’s love story began on Jun 4, 2004, when they first crossed paths in Shanghai. A little over a month later, on Jul 26, Todt proposed to Yeoh, marking the start of their long engagement, which lasted a remarkable 19 years.

During these eventful years, Yeoh continued to dazzle audiences with her remarkable performances in numerous blockbusters, including “Memoirs Of A Geisha,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.”

In March 2023, Michelle Yeoh’s talent and hard work were recognized with the prestigious Academy Award for Best Actress for her outstanding role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

The said award made her the first Asian actress to win the Best Actress award in the Academy.