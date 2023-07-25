Alden Richards wants Joshua Garcia to portray his life in Magpakailanman

Asia’s Multimedia Star and Kapuso leading man Alden Richards personally wants actor Joshua Garcia to portray his life in ‘Magpakailanman’.

Alden made the response when he was asked in a virtual press conference.

“Uy, si Joshua Garcia nasa GMA na. Bakit hindi siya, diba?,” Alden said.

In a GMA News report, it’s been 10 years since Alden’s life story was featured in the drama anthology and a lot has changed since then.

“Yung life story ko when we were kids, mahirap po kami, ‘yung condition po ng mom ko, ‘yung towards her deathbed,” Alden said.

“Tapos ‘yung nag-start po ako maging artista, etcetera. Gusto ko po sanang maging highlight naman kung sakaling magkaka part two is I want the episode to be a feel good episode yet inspirational,” he added.

He said that his life is not perfect and people could learn from it.

“Syempre, sa journey naman po ng buhay, hindi naman lahat nagiging masarap ang journey. In every good, there’s always a bad. And in every bad, there’s always a good,” he said.

The actor on the other hand wants to portray the life of GMA’s big boss Felipe Gozon.

“Si FLG? Si Mr. Gozon. Portray natin ang buhay ni Mr. Gozon kung papayag po si boss,” Alden said.