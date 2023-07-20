‘Nabudol?’ Herlene Budol not competing in Miss Tourism World pageant

ALV Pageant Circle, the organizer of the first Miss Grand International Philippines, clarified that Herlene Budol will not compete at the Miss Tourism World competition.

The organizer issued a statement clarifying the confusion on whether Herlene will compete in an international pageant after she won the Miss Philippines Tourism title.

Hiyas ng Pilipinas clarified after the coronation night of Miss Grand Philippines that they hold the franchise for Miss Tourism World and two other competitions.

ALV said that Herlene’s title is a generic title with no contractual obligation to any international pageant.

“Henceforth, our choice of global pageant may vary year after year, depending on the ideals and visions of the organization,” ALV Pageant Circle explained.

“It has never been our intention to instigate any conflict of interest with our fellow pageant organizers whom we regard with mutual respect,” it added.

The organizer said that Herlene might be competing in a different international tourism pageant.

Nikki de Moura won the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant.

Michelle Arceo was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2023 and Francine Reyes won Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2023.