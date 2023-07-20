EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Nabudol?’ Herlene Budol not competing in Miss Tourism World pageant

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Herlene Hipon Budol

ALV Pageant Circle, the organizer of the first Miss Grand International Philippines, clarified that Herlene Budol will not compete at the Miss Tourism World competition.

The organizer issued a statement clarifying the confusion on whether Herlene will compete in an international pageant after she won the Miss Philippines Tourism title.

Hiyas ng Pilipinas clarified after the coronation night of Miss Grand Philippines that they hold the franchise for Miss Tourism World and two other competitions.

ALV said that Herlene’s title is a generic title with no contractual obligation to any international pageant.

“Henceforth, our choice of global pageant may vary year after year, depending on the ideals and visions of the organization,” ALV Pageant Circle explained.

“It has never been our intention to instigate any conflict of interest with our fellow pageant organizers whom we regard with mutual respect,” it added.

The organizer said that Herlene might be competing in a different international tourism pageant.

Nikki de Moura won the Miss Grand Philippines 2023 pageant.

Michelle Arceo was crowned Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2023 and Francine Reyes won Miss Eco Teen Philippines 2023.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS EJ Obiena

EJ Obiena soars to world no. 2 in men’s pole vault rankings

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 at 11.46.46 AM

Two dead in shooting incident in Auckland hours before FIFA Women’s World Cup

5 hours ago
OFWS SAUDI

DMW confirms one Filipino in death row in Saudi Arabia

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS Sandara Park

K-pop star Sandara Park excited for Philippine concert return

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button