‘Lumalaki na ang ulo’ Ogie Diaz says on Herlene Budol’s attitude

Veteran showbiz vlogger Ogie Diaz believes that Herlene Budol is letting popularity get into her head and is now showing ‘diva-like’ attitude.

Diaz made the comment in his Youtube vlog wherein netizens noticed Herlene for not being happy with her new crown and title as ‘Miss Tourism Philippines’ at the Miss Grand Philippines coronation night.

“Kasi naririnig ko eh, sa GMA, ‘yong mga pagiging unprofessional ni Herlene din, doon sa taping ‘di ba, at dito rin ‘pag uma-attend siya ng rehearsals ng Miss Grand eh nale-late din siya,” Ogie said.

Ogie also responded on the question whether Herlene also became unprofessional.

“Oo, iyon ang naririnig natin. At sana no, lalo na eh sinusubo na lang sa’yo ‘yong mga pagkakataon, ‘yong oportunidad, i-grab mo, ingatan mo, mahalin mo, pahalagahan mo. Kasi nakikita ko talaga, feeling niya sikat na siya,” Ogie explained.

Herlene said in a Facebook post that she felt that her potential was wasted when she did not win the Miss Grand PH title.

“Bakit malungkot ang beshie ko?” a netizen named Malou Wong shared on Facebook sharing a photo of Herlene with an unhappy face.

“Kase sinayang ni angkol, kaya sa Miss Tourism tayo ta-tumbling nang bongga,” she replied.

“Parang sumobra naman yata bilib ni Herlene Budol sa sarili nya eh ang layo naman nya kay Nikki de Moura,” a netizen said.

“Ok lang naman ang maging confident pero wag yung sobra na kala mo invincible ka na. Kaloka,” another one added.

“Kapal neto. Nadaan ka lang sa make up. Pero attitude squammy pa rin,” a Twitter user commented.