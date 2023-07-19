EntertainmentLatest NewsLifestyleNewsSportsTFT News

Dubai Crown Prince conquers toughest trek: Yosemite’s half dome hike, shares video on Instagram

Dubai’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has once again demonstrated his adventurous spirit and love for nature by conquering the challenging Yosemite’s Half Dome hike.

The fitness enthusiast recently completed the strenuous trek, covering approximately 34.5 kilometers in nearly 8 hours.

On July 17, 2023, Sheikh Hamdan took to his official Instagram account to share a captivating video of his thrilling journey through Yosemite National Park in the United States.

The video showcases the Crown Prince navigating through various peaks and crossing rivers, providing viewers with breathtaking views of majestic waterfalls and towering trees.

 

Yosemite’s Half Dome is an iconic granite formation that rises an astonishing 5,000 feet above the renowned Yosemite Valley and stands at an elevation of 8,800 feet above sea level.

This challenging hike is a favorite among adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts seeking to test their limits in nature’s grandest playground.

During his expedition, Sheikh Hamdan encountered some of Yosemite’s diverse wildlife, capturing the attention of his Instagram followers.

The video revealed moments of the Crown Prince coming across a massive snake and a bear, showcasing the untamed beauty of the wilderness. Additionally, a charming little squirrel made a delightful appearance, munching on a piece of bread and further adding to the enchanting experience.

