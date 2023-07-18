Rico Yan’s mother on Sabrina M, Claudine feud: Let Rico rest in peace

The mother of the late actor Rico Yan appealed to the public to stop using his son’s name and stop making speculations about the personal life of the actor.

In a statement sent to showbiz writer Ogie Diaz, Sita Yan said that his son is no longer “around” to either confirm or deny certain claims about his life since he’s been dead for 21 years.

“It has been 21 years since Rico passed on March 29 2002. The pain of the family losing a son and a brother, has been permanently etched into our being,” her statement read.

Rico’s mother also slammed those making news about her son for personal gain since her son is no longer around to respond to these claims.

“The recent news swirling around Rico is very unfair. He is no longer around to give his comment, to either refute, deny, or acknowledge the claims. It is not only unfair but disrespectful,” she added.

Sita also appealed to stop using the late matinee idol’s name for their “individual purposes.”

“I ask everyone concerned to please STOP using Rico’s name for their own individual purposes. Please leave Rico, and us in peace. Thank you,” she added.