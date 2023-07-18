EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child in Dubai

Courtesy: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

“The Parent Trap” star Lindsay Lohan, and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, have welcomed a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, her representative told AP News in a statement on Monday, July 17.

The couple, who reside in Dubai, where Lohan gave birth, expressed their overwhelming love and joy for their new addition. However, the exact birth date of baby Luai was not disclosed.

Luai is an Arabic name signifying “shield” or “protector.”

Lohan, 37, had announced her pregnancy back in March through an Instagram post featuring a white onesie with the words “Coming soon.”

 

Having been living abroad for a number of years, Lohan’s life has taken a more private turn since her tabloid-filled days. She tied the knot with Mr. Shammas last year.

While keeping a lower public profile, she has returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and has another project in the works, starring in an upcoming romantic comedy called “Irish Wish” for the streaming service.

