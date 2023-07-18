Kris Aquino gives health update, says allergen treatment ‘working’

Kris Aquino gave a health update to her followers and fans especially on her auto-immune conditions.

“The biological injection used on me did its job and I thank Dr. Malika Gupta. The allergens in my blood that have gone down and my total allergen count, my IgE has never reached this low level,” Aquino said in an Instagram post.

“Mataas pa rin compared to a normal healthy person but for someone coming from the thousands to finally be below 500 is something to be grateful for,” she added.

Aquino said that the side effects, however, have been challenging to handle.

“You’re warned it’s common to get a cold & cough, but I react very unpredictably to medication – 2 to 3 hours after my shot my BP gets elevated; after 6-8 hours I start to feel deep bone pain which lasts for the next 3-4 days,” she said.

Aquino said that she will have another blood test set for July 20.

“The dosage I’m on right now causes me to be so exhausted, feeling like I have the flu, and struggling to get out of bed. I can only imagine how much harder it will become — that’s also the start of when I will have limited contact outside,” she said.

Aquino said that she will get her second biological injectable on July 24.

She also shared that her youngest son Bimby, contracted pneumonia again.

“It was the worst feeling in the world as most parents would agree, when your family doctor says you aren’t allowed to go near your son and help take care of him because you’re undergoing immunosuppressant therapy using chemotherapy medication,” she said.

“Thank God Bimb’s Kuya Josh stubbornly refused to leave the connecting room where Bimb had to stay,” she added. “He was Bimb’s constant companion & even though my nurses kept telling Kuya to stop hugging Bimb tuloy pa rin siya. Thank God matibay kuya’s resistance, hindi siya nahawa ng kahit ubo o sipon,” the Queen of All Media added.