Sabrina M unfazed by legal threats over claims about Rico Yan

Former sexy star Sabrina M remains unfazed over threats from the camp of Claudine Barretto that she may face legal consequences over her claims that she dated the late matinee idol Rico Yan.

Sabrina shared a photo on Facebook of a picture taken with members of the Knowledge Advocate of Volunteer Lawyers for Free Legal Assistance, led by Attys. Juman B. Paa, Ananias Birad Jr., and Patrio J Señeres Jr. It was not clear though on what Sabrina is planning to do with her consultation with her lawyers.

“Thank you po… Knowledge Advocate of Volunteer Lawyers for Free Legal Assistance Atty Juman B. Paa, Atty Ananias Birad Jr and Atty Patrio J Señeres Jr. Sana marami pa kayong matulungan,” she said in the caption of her post.

Sabrina went viral when she revealed that she was in a relationship with Yan for somewhat a long time after his breakup with Barretto, but that they chose to keep their romance a secret in order to protect both their careers.

Lawyer Ferdie Topacio, who is a good friend of Claudine, warned that the actress could face complaints over false accusations.

“Parang pinapalabas niya si Rico Yan ay two-timer at si Claudine naman, kung alam daw ni Claudine iyon, ay parang napakababa naman ng moralidad ni Claudine na pumapayag siya na dalawa sila sa buhay ni Rico Yan. Hindi po ‘yan ang Claudine Barretto na kilala ko. Kalokohan po ‘yan,” Topacio said.

