Actor-director Ricky Rivero dies at 51

Former ‘That’s my Entertainment’ star turned director Ricky Rivero has passed away. He was 51 years old.

The sad news was shared by Rivero’s partner on social media.

“Wala na po si Ricky S. Rivero namayapa na po. Maraming salamat sa walang sawang tulong sa asawa ko,” the partner wrote.

Last May, the director was rushed to hospital due to stroke. But no official cause of death was given by his family members or partner.

Former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista paid his respects to the actor and former colleague.

“Malungkot na araw dahil sa pag-panaw ng isang kaibigan at kasamahan sa pelikula at telebisyon,” Herbert wrote on Facebook Sunday.

“Paalam, Ricky. Nakikiramay ang aming pamilya sa Salvador at Rivero Families,” he added.