‘Kapal, squammy, dasurb?’ Netizens slam Herlene Budol for not being happy with new Miss Tourism PH crown

Netizens criticized Herlene Nicole Budol for being arrogant and overconfident after showing her dismay during the coronation night of Miss Grand Philippines 2023.

Budol did not win the title but won another crown which is the Miss Tourism Philippines.

Budol said in a Facebook post that she felt that her potential was wasted when she did not win the Miss Grand PH title.

“Bakit malungkot ang beshie ko?” a netizen named Malou Wong shared on Facebook sharing a photo of Herlene with an unhappy face.

“Kase sinayang ni angkol, kaya sa Miss Tourism tayo ta-tumbling nang bongga,” she replied.

“Parang sumobra naman yata bilib ni Herlene Budol sa sarili nya eh ang layo naman nya kay Nikki de Moura,” a netizen said.

“OK lang naman ang maging confident pero wag yung sobra na kala mo invincible ka na. Kaloka,” another one added.

“Kapal neto. Nadaan ka lang sa make up. Pero attitude squammy pa rin,” a Twitter user commented.

“All the more reason she doesn’t deserve the highest crown. After this, I hope people realize she doesn’t deserve ANY crown at all with her kind of mindset and attitude. All for personal pleasure,” another one commented.