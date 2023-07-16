‘It’s a victory’ Pauline Amelinckx on being Miss Supranational 1st runner-up

Pauline Amelinckx is proud of her 1st runner-up finish at the recently held Miss Supranational 2023.

Pauline said that being 1st runner-up is already a victory for her and for the country.

“All my love to you, Philippines,” Pauline said in a social media.

“Ever since I stepped on our National Stage. it has been my greatest ambition to represent the PH internationally,” she added. “It has been my greatest honor and pleasure to turn that ambition into reality and finally have been able to attach Philippines to my name,” she added.

Pauline said that she is grateful for all the love and support throughout her journey.

“This is not a one-woman journey, and I have so many people to thank for where I am right now and the victory that we share. It is a victory,” the beauty queen said.

“I am lowkey amazed at myself too. It felt so surreal to go through all the challenges and ups and downs of this journey and still have been able to made it this far,” she added.

She also said that all her success was due to dedication and hard work.

“It takes a great amount of dedication toward your own personal growth and belief in your own worth to see rejection as redirection,” she added.