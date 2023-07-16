Actor-filmmaker Ricky Rivero passes away at 51

Actor-filmmaker Ricky Rivero has passed away on Sunday, July 16. He was 51 years old.

According to a report from Inquirer, Rivero’s partner confirmed his death in a now-deleted Facebook post but did not disclose the cause of death.

“Good morning po sa inyong lahat. Maraming salamat po sa tumulong sa asawa ko na si Ricky. Ngayon wala na po si Ricky S. Rivero namayapa na po,” Rivero’s partner wrote using the actor-fimmaker’s Facebook account.

“Maraming salamat sa walang sawang tulong sa asawa ko,” he added.

In a separate post, the actor-director’s partner shared a photo of them together and expressed his gratitude to Rivero for his love, saying, “Asawa pahinga kana wala kanang sakit na mararamdaman. Salamat sa isang taong pagsasama, isang taong pag-aaway, isang taong kasiyahan. Madaming salamat sa lahat asawa. Mahal na mahal kita Ricky S. Rivero.”

According to a Philippine Entertainment Portal report, Rivero was rushed to the Philippine Heart Center last May after suffering from a stroke.

Rivero was a former member of That’s Entertainment and had been a regular presence on TV shows and movies since the 90s. In 2002, he ventured into directing, with his last project in ABS-CBN as a unit director being “Forevermore.”