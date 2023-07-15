Pauline Amelinckx makes Philippines proud with first runner-up finish at Miss Supranational 2023

Pauline Amelinckx, representing the Philippines, secured the first runner-up position at the Miss Supranational 2023 international pageant held in Poland on Saturday, July 15 (Philippine time).

The coveted Miss Supranational 2023 title was bestowed upon Ecuador’s Andrea Aguilera during the coronation night, while Amelinckx emerged as the first runner-up.

Brazil’s Sancler Frantz Konzen clinched the second runner-up spot.

Notably, Emma Rose Collingridge from the United Kingdom and Dang Thanh Ngan of Vietnam claimed third and fourth runner-up positions, respectively.

Among the top 12 finalists were representatives from Vietnam, Brazil, Netherlands, Peru, Ecuador, United Kingdom, Philippines, Dominican Republic, India, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Gibraltar. Amelinckx was also honored with the Supra Chat Winner special award.

During the semifinals, Amelinckx was questioned about the role of mentors for pageant contestants.

She expressed her belief that candidates can benefit greatly from the energy and knowledge provided by different mentors, enabling them to discover their own strengths and bring out the best in themselves on stage.

Amelinckx emphasized the value of assistance from various individuals and the utilization of their talents and wisdom as valuable assets in the pageant industry.

In another segment, when asked about a law that should be enacted globally, Amelinckx advocated for a law guaranteeing universal access to healthcare. Citing the significance of equal healthcare, particularly in the wake of the pandemic, she stressed the importance of ensuring that every individual has access to healthcare for a better quality of life.

Amelinckx earned the title of Miss Supranational Philippines 2023 in May after the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night. Notably, the Philippines’ first Miss Supranational crown was secured by Mutya Datul in 2013.