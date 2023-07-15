Alden Richards says love life is ‘boring’

Asia’s multimedia star Alden Richards described his love life as ‘boring’ when asked by Boy Abunda if there is someone in his life right now.

Richards said that for now, his love life is something that he could control in his life.

“Parang yun na lang yung pwede kong i-protect,” he said.

“I think that’s the only thing na I can save, kasi kinakalkal po everyday eh,” he added.

He appealed to press people that his love life is not as colorful compared to the other aspects of his life.

“But, you know, mabait naman po yung mga press people natin, napapakiusapan naman po sila. Kumbaga, ‘wag nyo na pong tanungin, boring po yung love life ko, dun na lang po tayo sa ibang bagay,” he added.

Richards was previously paired with Maine Mendoza but the latter is now getting married to Quezon City Representative Arjo Atayde.

Watch the video here: