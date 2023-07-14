Pura Luka Vega apologizes for ‘Drag Jesus’ performance but willing to do it again 

Drag queen Pura Luka Vega has apologized for those who felt uncomfortable with her drag performance but expressed her readiness to do a ‘Jesus-inspired’ drag outfit again.

“I feel like they want me to apologize, but I apologize if it made them uncomfortable, but I really did that performance as a way for me to kind of heal the exclusion I have experienced as a Catholic, as a queer person being somewhat being made to feel that I don’t really belong,” Pura told CNN Philippines in an interview.

A video of Pura became viral showing her singing the remix version of ‘Ama Namin’ in a Nazareno costume.

“I don’t think that I merit that much attention. I’m just a drag queen, I’m just a human being and I don’t know if that calls for a national issue having senators react in that way… but I hope that they also understand it from my point of view,” Pura said.

Pura said that she will also continue to do drag performances including the Jesus Christ inspired ones.

The artist said that it was her queer interpretation of Jesus Christ.