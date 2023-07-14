Herlene Budol proudly flaunts Miss Philippines Tourism Crown

Comedienne and entertainer Herlene Budol has emerged victorious as Miss Tourism Philippines during the highly anticipated Miss Grand Philippines 2023 coronation night.

The event, held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, showcased Budol’s beauty and grace, earning her the prestigious crown.

Sharing her joy on social media, Budol posted photos of herself proudly donning the crown while relaxing at home.

She captioned it, “‘Yung huli ako tinawag ng Top 10 sa Miss Grand Philippines 2023. Sobra akong CABAnatuan! Wheeeeiiiw!!” (Translation: “I was called last among the Top 10 in Miss Grand Philippines 2023. I am incredibly thrilled! Wheeeeiiiw!!”).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Herlene Nicole Budol (@herlene_budol)

While the prestigious Miss Grand Philippines crown was ultimately awarded to Nikki De Mour from Cagayan de Oro, Herlene’s triumph as Miss Tourism Philippines remains a remarkable accomplishment. Joining her in the winners’ circle were Michelle Arceo of Bagumbayan, Quezon City, who clinched the title of Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, and Francine Reyes of Tarlac, who secured the Miss Eco Teen Philippines title.

Prior to her recent victory, Herlene made a strong impression in the pageant world when she emerged as the first runner-up in the 2022 Binibining Pilipinas pageant, garnering seven special awards. She was also slated to represent the Philippines in the Miss Planet International pageant that same year. However, due to uncertainties and concerns regarding the treatment of candidates by the organizers, she withdrew from the competition.

Apart from her pursuit of pageantry, Herlene shines as the lead star of the popular GMA series “Magandang Dilag.”