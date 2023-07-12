EntertainmentNewsTFT News

TVJ files copyright case against TAPE, GMA Network over ‘Eat Bulaga’

Television hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon have filed a a complaint over alleged copyright infringement and unfair competition against “Eat Bulaga” producer Television and Production Exponents (TAPE) Inc. and GMA Network.

TVJ filed the case after TAPE continued to air some of the replays of their previous episodes after the trio left the show.

GMA Network said that it acknowledged the complaint filed by the television hosts.

Last week, the legal counsel of the production company TAPE Incorporated denied rumors that ‘Eat Bulaga’ will cease from airing by the end of this month.

Maggie Abraham-Garduque said in an Inquirer report that there is no reason for the show to stop airing. She sent the statement to GMA Network on Friday.

Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin said that the Jalosjos family, who owned TAPE, is now considering pulling the plug on the show due to low ratings and lack of advertisers.

“There is no reason for that. We do not contest that on July 1, mababa ang rating of ‘Eat Bulaga’ because of the anticipation of people on the launch of new shows, but thereafter, makikita na tumataas na ulit ang ratings nito,” the lawyer said.

“It’s Showtime” and “E.A.T,” which is hosted by original “Eat Bulaga” mainstays Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon (TVJ) both launched on July 1.

It’s Showtime aired on GTV, the sister channel of GMA Network, where Eat Bulaga is airing while ‘E.A.T’ is airing on TV 5.

The lawyer said that they are still discussing whether they will pursue legal actions to those who spread the rumor about the noontime show’s fate.

“Ang ‘Eat Bulaga’ ay para sa tao at hanggang maraming manonood, ang tumatangkilik, patuloy ang ‘Eat Bulaga’ sa pagbibigay ng saya at tulong sa mga kababayan natin,” she said.

