Live Nation Presents: Robbie Williams Will Take Abu Dhabi by Storm on October 18th at the Etihad Arena with an Epic Performance

Get ready to “Feel” the magic as global music sensation Robbie Williams takes centre stage at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island for an unforgettable evening of pure entertainment on October 18th. Known for his smash hits and captivating live performances, the English singer-songwriter is ready to mesmerise fans with his energetic showmanship, infectious charisma, and a repertoire of timeless classics that comprises 25 years of hits.

Williams, who first shot to fame as a member of the sensational pop group Take That, has since carved out an illustrious solo career that has solidified his status as one of the most iconic figures in the music industry. With an impressive discography boasting seven UK No. 1 singles and a string of multi-platinum albums, Williams has proven time and time again that he is the true “Rock DJ” of our hearts.

No stranger to breaking records, Robbie Williams holds a Guinness World Record for selling a staggering 1.6 million tickets in a single day during his Close Encounters Tour in 2006. Boasting an unprecedented 18 Brit Awards, including Best British Male Artist, Outstanding Contribution to Music, and multiple MTV European Music Awards under his belt, Williams continues to receive accolades for his unparalleled talent.

Brought to you by Live Nation Middle East, prepare to be transported to a musical paradise as Williams unleashes his chart-topping tunes, including the sweet and addictive “Candy,” the anthemic “Angels,” and the irresistible charm of “She’s the One.” The Etihad Arena will reverberate with the sounds of pure joy as fans sing along to every word, embracing the electric atmosphere created by this living legend.

With his magnetic stage presence and an unparalleled ability to get the crowd grooving, he has become a global phenomenon, putting on incredible shows around the world with his infectious enthusiasm.

Tickets for this highly anticipated concert go on sale on June 23rd and are expected to sell out fast, so fans are encouraged to secure their seats as soon as possible. Don’t miss the chance to experience Robbie Williams’ sheer musical brilliance and become part of a night that will undoubtedly go down in music history.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 23rd at 12 pm. To secure your tickets and for more information visit www.livenation.me.