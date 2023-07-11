Arnell Ignacio said he misses show business

Arnell Ignacio, amidst his busy schedule as the head of Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and managing his hair replacement business, Creative Hair Systems, revealed his deep longing for showbiz work.

He expressed his desire for new projects and even reached out to Viva big boss Vic Del Rosario, half-jokingly saying, “Hoy, Boss Vic, wala na akong ginawa kung hindi mag-workshop… Tinatanong nga nila ako bakit workshop ako ng workshop e wala naman akong project…”

Arnell’s admission surprised many, considering his numerous responsibilities.

While Arnell remains occupied with his current roles, he believes proper time management could allow him to take on showbiz commitments.

Hosting, in particular, is something he aspires to do, sharing, “Ang pagho-host sa akin, hindi trabaho yan e. Kapag kinuha ako, wala akong limit. Una, madaldal din ako. Hindi ako nag-i-script. I just get all the things I say out of what I see.”

When asked about his preferred show to join, whether “E.A.T.,” “Eat Bulaga,” or “It’s Showtime,” Arnell responded with laughter, considering it a difficult question to answer. He added, “Ang tanong, tatanungin ba ako? Hindi naman ako tatanungin.”

However, Arnell acknowledged that if the opportunity arose, he would accept it gratefully. He quoted his pastor, saying, “Kung ano yung ibigay sayo, tanggapin mo lang at do it very well. Anything that would be given to you ay magpapasalamat ka. At I hope that the Lord will guide me as to the choice that I will make.”

Expressing appreciation for the three noontime shows, “Eat Bulaga,” “E.A.T.,” and “It’s Showtime,” Arnell acknowledged their contributions to providing entertainment for the Philippines.

As for acting projects, Arnell desires roles that are completely out of the box, surprising audiences with something unexpected.

He expressed interest in playing an antagonist, as he has yet to portray such a character.