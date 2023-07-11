EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Arnell Ignacio said he misses show business

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Arnell Ignacio, amidst his busy schedule as the head of Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and managing his hair replacement business, Creative Hair Systems, revealed his deep longing for showbiz work.

He expressed his desire for new projects and even reached out to Viva big boss Vic Del Rosario, half-jokingly saying, “Hoy, Boss Vic, wala na akong ginawa kung hindi mag-workshop… Tinatanong nga nila ako bakit workshop ako ng workshop e wala naman akong project…” 

Arnell’s admission surprised many, considering his numerous responsibilities.

While Arnell remains occupied with his current roles, he believes proper time management could allow him to take on showbiz commitments.

Hosting, in particular, is something he aspires to do, sharing, “Ang pagho-host sa akin, hindi trabaho yan e. Kapag kinuha ako, wala akong limit. Una, madaldal din ako. Hindi ako nag-i-script. I just get all the things I say out of what I see.”

When asked about his preferred show to join, whether “E.A.T.,” “Eat Bulaga,” or “It’s Showtime,” Arnell responded with laughter, considering it a difficult question to answer. He added, “Ang tanong, tatanungin ba ako? Hindi naman ako tatanungin.”

However, Arnell acknowledged that if the opportunity arose, he would accept it gratefully. He quoted his pastor, saying, “Kung ano yung ibigay sayo, tanggapin mo lang at do it very well. Anything that would be given to you ay magpapasalamat ka. At I hope that the Lord will guide me as to the choice that I will make.”

Expressing appreciation for the three noontime shows, “Eat Bulaga,” “E.A.T.,” and “It’s Showtime,” Arnell acknowledged their contributions to providing entertainment for the Philippines.

As for acting projects, Arnell desires roles that are completely out of the box, surprising audiences with something unexpected.

He expressed interest in playing an antagonist, as he has yet to portray such a character.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ople 2

DMW: OFW employment certificate to be free of charge via new app

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 11T165228.087

Thai police discover dismembered body of German businessman in freezer with chainsaw, hedge clippers

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 11T152222.953

Experience the Ultimate Smartphone Camera at an Unbeatable Price with HONOR 90 Lite

6 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 07 11 at 2.13.24 PM

Sheikh Nahyan: Global Media Congress (GMC) 2023 fosters coexistence and Peace

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button