EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Palace briefer looks for Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert tickets

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos8 hours ago

Courtesy of: Presidential Communications Office

Palace press briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez has confirmed that she is a Swiftie as she is just one of the millions of fans around the world trying to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert.

In a tweet on Saturday, Paez has asked netizens for “leads” to find Swift’s concert tickets.

“Looking for @taylorswift13 Singapore tickets. Pls send me leads… thanks,” she wrote.

Singapore is Swift’s only Southeast Asian stop for her The Eras Tour. Another Asian stop is in Tokyo in February next year.

Her six-day Singapore concert will happen at the Singapore National Stadium on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9.

Tickets for Swift’s only stop in Southeast Asia can be purchased by registering for access to the ticket site.

Those who managed to get an access code were the ones allowed to buy a ticket, while millions were left on the waiting list.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos8 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

ruby rodriguez

Jose Manalo meets with former ‘Eat Bulaga’ co-host Ruby Rodriguez in US

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 10T124043.130

Disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon takes oath as anti-poverty presidential adviser

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 10T115606.410

Night swimming in Dubai: 3 new beaches provide access to people of determination

6 hours ago
meralco

Meralco rates to go down in July

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button