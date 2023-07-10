PH Palace briefer looks for Taylor Swift’s Singapore concert tickets

Palace press briefer Daphne Oseña-Paez has confirmed that she is a Swiftie as she is just one of the millions of fans around the world trying to get tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert.

In a tweet on Saturday, Paez has asked netizens for “leads” to find Swift’s concert tickets.

“Looking for @taylorswift13 Singapore tickets. Pls send me leads… thanks,” she wrote.

Singapore is Swift’s only Southeast Asian stop for her The Eras Tour. Another Asian stop is in Tokyo in February next year.

Her six-day Singapore concert will happen at the Singapore National Stadium on March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9.

Tickets for Swift’s only stop in Southeast Asia can be purchased by registering for access to the ticket site.

Those who managed to get an access code were the ones allowed to buy a ticket, while millions were left on the waiting list.