Jose Manalo meets with former ‘Eat Bulaga’ co-host Ruby Rodriguez in US

Television host Jose Manalo took a time off and paid a visit to his former colleague in ‘Eat Bulaga’ comedienne Ruby Rodriguez.

Manalo is in the United States and Rodriguez has been working in the US for quite some time now.

Rodriguez shared their photo together on her Instagram account. The photo showed the two of them hugging each other in what appeared to be Rodriguez’s office.

“Look who visited me! My buddy legit dabarkads Jose Manalo. Miss u brad alo na sa pasalu para sa mga bagets,” she said in the caption.

The reunion caught the attention of their fellow Eat Bulaga hosts such as Pauleen Luna and Paolo Ballesteros. Danica Sotto also expressed her happiness seeing the two in the photo.

Some netizens hoped that Rodriguez would still make a special appearance to the new show of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon in TV 5 called ‘EAT’.

Rodriguez started in Eat Bulaga in 1991 and she confirmed that she left the noontime show in 2021. She is now working in thbe Philippine Consulate Office in Los Angeles, California.