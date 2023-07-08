K-pop singer Lee Sang Eun found dead prior to concert performance

Lee Sang Eun, a prominent K-pop singer, was found dead in a restroom shortly before her scheduled performance.

The tragic incident occurred on the third floor of the venue during a cultural exchange event between Honam and England.

A staff member discovered her lifeless body and promptly contacted the police.

According to a witness quoted by Koreaboo, “It was time for Lee Sang Eun to come on stage, but she wasn’t backstage. When I looked in the bathroom, I found her lying on the floor.” She was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Authorities have indicated that no foul play is suspected.

Lee Sang Eun debuted as a musician in 1988 and took a hiatus to study art in the United States.

She made her comeback in 1991 and released several albums, with her most recent announcement dating back to 2019.

Throughout her career, she achieved significant recognition, including winning the Best Female Musician of the Year at the Korean Music Awards in 2004 and 2006, as well as receiving a Golden Disc Award for Best Rookie Artist in 1988.