Isko Moreno, Paolo Contis sign ‘long term’ contract with TAPE

Television hosts of controversial ‘Eat Bulaga’ Isko Moreno and Paolo Contis signed a long term contract with TAPE Incorporated.

The contract signing of the two with TAPE executives showed that they are aiming to dispel rumors that the show will be ending after July 30.

TAPE CEO Romeo Jalosjos, Jr. and Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos, who is the chief finance officer of the company were present in the contract signing.

“Ang sabi nga namin, ang bagong Eat Bulaga! ay tungkol sa viewers kaya itutuloy-tuloy natin ang tulong at saya,” Isko said.

“I am happy and honored to fill in the shoes… And hopefully, mag-enjoy ang ating mga Kapuso, mga kababayan,” Isko added.

Isko said that he does not see anything bad with the competing noontime shows.

“Marami silang choices ngayon sa noontime shows. For now, Paolo and I and the team are very happy on what transpired for the past one week,” he said.

Paolo said that he is grateful to be part of the new ‘Eat Bulaga’.

“Very blessed to be part of this team, the Eat Bulaga! team, sa tiwala na ibinigay nila sa amin ni Yorme. Wala nang dala-dalawang isip,” he said.

“Ngayon ang bago naming slogan, ‘Puno ng saya’. We’re literally on the same boat. We literally have the same vision,” he added.