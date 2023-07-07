Britney Spears allegedly assaulted by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security

Pop sensation Britney Spears has filed a police report following an alleged assault by a member of NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security team.

The incident occurred at a Los Angeles restaurant where Spears attempted to approach the player. The incident has generated widespread outrage and calls for accountability within the entertainment and sports industries.

According to Page Six, Spears took to Instagram on Friday to share the details of the disturbing incident. She revealed that while she initially did not disclose the athlete’s identity, she had been the victim of an assault by a member of Victor Wembanyama’s security staff.

Spears recounted the event, explaining that she recognized Wembanyama in the hotel lobby and later decided to congratulate him on his success. In the midst of a noisy environment, she tapped the player on the shoulder to get his attention.

Shockingly, she alleges that Wembanyama’s security guard forcefully backhanded her in the face, causing her glasses to fall off and almost knocking her to the ground, all while a crowd looked on.

The Grammy-winning artist emphasized her commitment to non-violence, expressing her dismay at the prevalence of physical aggression both in public and behind closed doors. She called on individuals in the public eye to lead by example and treat everyone with respect.

Spears demanded a public apology from Victor Wembanyama, his security team, and their organization, expressing her disappointment at witnessing the player’s apparent amusement and laughter following the incident.

She expressed her gratitude for the support she has received from fans and thanked the Las Vegas Police Department for their assistance.

Victor Wembanyama responded to the allegations in an interview, claiming that he was unaware of the specifics as he was instructed to keep walking without stopping. He acknowledged that someone had grabbed him from behind but was unaware it was Britney Spears until later.

Wembanyama stated that he observed his security personnel pushing her away but couldn’t determine the force used due to his continued movement.

Sam Asghari, Spears’ husband, voiced his opposition to violence and stressed the need for accountability, hoping that the responsible individual would learn from the incident and change their attitude towards women.

As the investigation unfolds, public attention remains focused on the response from Victor Wembanyama, his security team, and their organization.