Dubai-based young Filipino sensation takes center stage on “The Voice”

Marc Antillion, an 11-year-old Filipino prodigy raised in the UAE, has captured the hearts of audiences with his remarkable vocal talent on the prestigious singing competition, “The Voice.” Marc’s journey to the spotlight began with a deep passion for music that his parents, Rommel and Mary Antillion, wholeheartedly supported.

Rommel Antillion shared, “We first noticed Marc’s love for music while driving in the car. To our surprise, he effortlessly sang along to the songs on the radio. This led us to encourage Marc to sing, create covers, and participate in singing competitions.”

To prepare for “The Voice,” Marc dedicated himself to vocal classes and rigorous practice. His commitment was evident as he avoided cold drinks and sweets, making sacrifices for his craft. Participating in “The Voice” had always been Marc’s dream. Rommel added, “Marc had long aspired to join ‘The Voice’ because it is one of the most prestigious singing competitions not only in the Philippines but in the world. We have always dreamed of showcasing his talent on a platform where the world could see it.”

As Marc progressed in the competition, reaching the semifinals, his parents beamed with pride. Rommel expressed, “We are extremely proud of Marc’s achievements and grateful for the opportunities that came his way.”

Looking forward, Marc shared his plans and aspirations in the world of music, stating, “I aim to improve my craft, continue participating in competitions, and become a renowned artist.”

When asked about his musical influences, Marc mentioned renowned artists such as Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Lewis Capaldi. He had an inspiring message for other aspiring young talents who dream of joining “The Voice,” saying, “Just believe in yourself, keep practicing, and pray!”

Marc took the opportunity to express his gratitude to those who supported him throughout his journey. “I would like to thank my vocal coach, EJ Bolaño of EJ Music Studios, Coach KZ Tandingan, The Winchester School Jebel Ali, and, of course, my relatives and family for their unwavering support,” he acknowledged gratefully.

Rommel and Mary Antillion have been residing in the UAE for nearly two decades. They chose to raise their children in the UAE due to the abundance of opportunities and the secure environment it provides. “Family should always be together, especially during crucial stages of a child’s upbringing. Although there have been financial challenges, we believe in the benefits of having our family united,” Rommel shared.

As the journey of this young Filipino talent continues to unfold, Marc Antillion’s remarkable talent serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists and a testament to the vibrant Filipino community in the UAE. The nation eagerly awaits the future achievements of this gifted young singer.