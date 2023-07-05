Hong Kong singer Coco Lee passes away at 48

Hong Kong pop singer Coco Lee has passed away on Wednesday at the age of 48 after committing suicide at home, her family announced on social media.

According to Carol and Nancy, Coco’s sisters, she has been diagnosed with depression a few years ago.

“With great sadness, we are here (to) break the most devastating news: Coco had been suffering from depression for a few years but her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months. Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her,” the singer’s sisters wrote on Facebook.

Her sisters said that she attempted to take her own life at home on Sunday and had been in coma since then.

“On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July, 2023,” they explained.

Coco’s breakthrough in her career came with the chart-topping single “Do You Want My Love,” which drove her to international fame. She has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful performance of the Best Original Song nominee “A Love Before Time” from the movie “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” at the Oscars.

If you or someone you know is in distress and in need of assistance, the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline can be contacted through the following numbers: toll-free Luzon-wide landline (1553), Globe/TM (0966-351-4518 and 0917-899-8727), or Smart/Sun/TNT (0908-639-2672).