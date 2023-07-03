EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Vice Ganda says Barbie Forteza ‘bagay’ in It’s Showtime

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 hours ago

Courtesy of: It's Showtime

Vice Ganda has approved suggestions of netizens to include Kapuso primetime princess Barbie Forteza in their noontime show ‘It’s Showtime’ which is now airing in the Kapuso channel GTV.

Barbie was among the guests in the show’s opening number including Kim Chiu, Belle Mariano and Alexa Ilacad.

“Bagay si Barbie sa It’s Showtime. I love her vibe,” Vice said in a tweet. Barbie also shouted the show’s iconic line ‘What’s up Madlang Pipol’ when she was introduced in the show.

Barbie responded to Vice’s tweet and said that she will be willing to do the show.

“Omg! Maraming salamat po! G na G po ako!” Barbie said.

It’s showtime host Kim Chiu also welcomed Barbie into their program.

“Nice to finally meet you Barbie,” Kim said.

“Honored to have shared the dance floor with you po, Captain,” Barbie replied.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tft website

Cebu Pacific passenger receives bomb threat via AirDrop – CAAP

9 hours ago
dot

DOT ends deal with ad agency in ‘Love the Philippines’ campaign 

10 hours ago
mayon

Phivolcs says Mayon volcano now in ‘ICU’ over intense activities

13 hours ago
ellen adarna

Ellen Adarna reveals John Lloyd Cruz ‘doubles’ child support for Elias

13 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button