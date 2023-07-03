Vice Ganda says Barbie Forteza ‘bagay’ in It’s Showtime

Vice Ganda has approved suggestions of netizens to include Kapuso primetime princess Barbie Forteza in their noontime show ‘It’s Showtime’ which is now airing in the Kapuso channel GTV.

Barbie was among the guests in the show’s opening number including Kim Chiu, Belle Mariano and Alexa Ilacad.

“Bagay si Barbie sa It’s Showtime. I love her vibe,” Vice said in a tweet. Barbie also shouted the show’s iconic line ‘What’s up Madlang Pipol’ when she was introduced in the show.

Barbie responded to Vice’s tweet and said that she will be willing to do the show.

“Omg! Maraming salamat po! G na G po ako!” Barbie said.

It’s showtime host Kim Chiu also welcomed Barbie into their program.

“Nice to finally meet you Barbie,” Kim said.

“Honored to have shared the dance floor with you po, Captain,” Barbie replied.