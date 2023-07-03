EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Ellen Adarna reveals John Lloyd Cruz ‘doubles’ child support for Elias

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 hours ago

Courtesy of: Ellen Meriam Adarna

Ellen Adarna said John Lloyd Cruz has been a good provider for their son Elias as they agreed to do co-parenting after their split.

“Did JLC support Elias financially,” a netizen asked Ellen in her question and answer portion on her social media account.

“Yes, he does,” Ellen said.

Ellen added that John Lloyd even asked her how much he needed to give to Elias. Ellen said that she only asked for P10,000 but John Lloyd doubled it for Elias.

“He asked me how much does Elias need. I gave him a breakdown, just his basic needs and that’s P10,000 max. But he insisted on doubling it,” Ellen said.

“I know he’s more capable of giving more than that, but I told him I cannot accept anything more than P20,000,” Ellen explained.

Ellen said that she also has a responsibility to Elias as a co-parent.

“And because we’re co-parenting, I have obligations and responsibilities for Elias, so it’s just fair,” Ellen added.

“Anything more than P20,000 for me is just not right because he’s not schooling yet, he hasn’t started school. So that’s just the basic need,” she added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tft website

Cebu Pacific passenger receives bomb threat via AirDrop – CAAP

9 hours ago
dot

DOT ends deal with ad agency in ‘Love the Philippines’ campaign 

10 hours ago
mayon

Phivolcs says Mayon volcano now in ‘ICU’ over intense activities

13 hours ago
barbie forteza

Vice Ganda says Barbie Forteza ‘bagay’ in It’s Showtime

13 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button