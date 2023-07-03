Ellen Adarna reveals John Lloyd Cruz ‘doubles’ child support for Elias

Ellen Adarna said John Lloyd Cruz has been a good provider for their son Elias as they agreed to do co-parenting after their split.

“Did JLC support Elias financially,” a netizen asked Ellen in her question and answer portion on her social media account.

“Yes, he does,” Ellen said.

Ellen added that John Lloyd even asked her how much he needed to give to Elias. Ellen said that she only asked for P10,000 but John Lloyd doubled it for Elias.

“He asked me how much does Elias need. I gave him a breakdown, just his basic needs and that’s P10,000 max. But he insisted on doubling it,” Ellen said.

“I know he’s more capable of giving more than that, but I told him I cannot accept anything more than P20,000,” Ellen explained.

Ellen said that she also has a responsibility to Elias as a co-parent.

“And because we’re co-parenting, I have obligations and responsibilities for Elias, so it’s just fair,” Ellen added.

“Anything more than P20,000 for me is just not right because he’s not schooling yet, he hasn’t started school. So that’s just the basic need,” she added.