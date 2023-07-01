EntertainmentNewsTFT News

It’s Showtime trends worldwide after GMA debut

Courtesy: It's Showtime/Facebook

Kapamilya noontime show ‘It’s Showtime’ trended worldwide after it launched in its former rival network GTV, the sister channel of GMA Network.

The hashtag #GnaGsaShowtime trended no. 1 not just in the Philippines, but worldwide, with over 101,000 tweets.

Over 130,000 also tuned in on the show’s Youtube channel.

It’s Showtime and GTV inked their deal last week after the show was not renewed in its previous partner TV5.

TV5 opted to give the noontime block to noontime icons Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon after they departed from GMA.

The show featured a number of Kapamilya and Kapuso artists.

Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Rayver and Rodjun Cruz, Mark Bautista joined the show’s opening number.

Vice Ganda made a special number where in she flew from ABS-CBN to GMA Network.

