BTS’ Jungkook to drop first solo single ‘Seven’ on July 14

Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS is set to release his first-ever solo single entitled “Seven” on July 14, his label Big Hit Music announced on Thursday.

In a post from WeVerse, Big Hit Music described “Seven” as “an invigorating summer song that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook’s charm.”

“We hope that ‘Seven’ will bring your summer fun to the next level,” the label told fans.

“As Jungkook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come,” it added.

This makes Jungkook the sixth member of BTS to release a solo project, following the group’s decision to temporarily shift focus from group endeavors to individual pursuits.

Recently, there have been reports circulating about Jungkook’s upcoming solo album, set to be released in July. In response, Big Hit Music acknowledged that the singer is indeed working on his album, but the specific release date is yet to be finalized.

