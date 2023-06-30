EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Bimby Aquino to continue showbiz career? Boy Abunda to serve as guardian while Kris is in US 

Bimby Aquino, the son of Kris Aquino, is determined to continue his show business career in the Philippines.

Bimby was recently spotted with Cornerstone Entertainment President and CEO Erickson Raymundo and Vice President Jeff Vadillo together with his godfather Boy Abunda and Kris’ handler Tin Clawed.

Boy will serve as Bimby’s guardian as Kris undergoes treatment in the United States.

“The Cornerstone fam with Bimb. Exciting days are truly ahead for the young star!  Mr. Boy Abunda stood in as a guardian for Bimb while Kris is still away. #BimbyAquino #CornerstoneArtist,” the caption stated.

It’s unclear what exactly Bimby’s projects will be under CornerStone.

Bimby starred in several movies when he was a kid such as The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin” (2014), “My Little Bossings” (2013), and  “All You Need Is Pag-big” (2015).

It can be recalled that Kris allowed her son to return to the Philippines for him to have a “normal life”.

Kris also allowed Bimby to have his connection to his father and basketball star James Yap.

