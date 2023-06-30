EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Actress Xyriel Manabat admits of undergoing nose job 

Kapamilya actress and former child star Xyriel Manabat admitted that she went through a nose job. 

She made the admission after sharing a series of photos on her Instagram account. 

Xyriel then responded to a netizen’s comment saying that they doubt that it was only a nose job.

 

“Hi whats the point of denying po? Its something to be proud of… im being honest and transparent Ofc whole po magbabago kasi nasa center po ng face ang nose and may madadamay at maapektuhan po talga na part ng face kaya magbabago po talaga whole face…. cmmnsnse come on,” she wrote.

Xyriel previously called on netizens to respect everybody.

Xyriel started her career in 2009 and starred in several Kapamilya teleseryes.

She was last seen in the TV series ‘Dirty Linen’. 

