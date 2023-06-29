‘Nostalgic’ Anne Curtis on returning to GMA

It’s Showtime host and former Kapuso star Anne Curtis called her visit to GMA Network as ‘nostalgic’. Anne went to GMA during the contract signing between ABS-CBN and GMA for It’s Showtime.

Anne used to be part of GMA shows “T.G.I.S.,” “Nuts Entertainment,” and “Bubble Gang” before she decided to transfer to the Kapamilya network.

“It’s nostalgic in a way to see familiar faces again. I’m just very, very excited and happy,” Anne said in an interview with GMA news.

Anne said that she did not lose contact with her GMA bosses.

“I still did a film with GMA. Because I’m with Viva, I’m still able to do projects with GMA naman. So it’s kind of like coming home,” she said.

Anne said that she is looking forward to seeing both Kapuso and Kapamilya stars in one stage. Anne also joked that she wants to see her sister Jasmine also on their show.

It’s Showtime will now be seen on GTV, GMA’s sister channel on July 1 at 11:30 a.m., after which it will air on GTV from Monday to Saturday at 12 n.n.