Madonna confined to hospital due to serious bacterial infection

Madonna was confined in a hospital after developing a serious bacterial infection. The singer’s health condition was disclosed by her talent manager and producer Guy Oseary.

“She’ll be staying in the ICU for several days,” Guy said in an Instagram post.

The 64 year-old singer however is now on her way to recovery.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” the manager added on the health update.

The manager added that because of this health scare, Madonna will be postponing her prior commitments and will no longer be pushing through with her world tour.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for the rescheduled show,” Guy said.

Madonna was supposed to embark on a Celebration world tour on July 15, showcasing her musical career that spanned in the last 40 years.