EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Madonna confined to hospital due to serious bacterial infection

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Courtesy of: Madonna

Madonna was confined in a hospital after developing a serious bacterial infection. The singer’s health condition was disclosed by her talent manager and producer Guy Oseary.

“She’ll be staying in the ICU for several days,” Guy said in an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary)

The 64 year-old singer however is now on her way to recovery.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” the manager added on the health update.

The manager added that because of this health scare, Madonna will be postponing her prior commitments and will no longer be pushing through with her world tour.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for the rescheduled show,” Guy said.

Madonna was supposed to embark on a Celebration world tour on July 15, showcasing her musical career that spanned in the last 40 years.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

workers

Philippines approves minimum wage hike by 7% from P570 to P610

5 hours ago
anne

‘Nostalgic’ Anne Curtis on returning to GMA

5 hours ago
MEGA7 Raffle Results

Emirates Draw Transforms Lives: Italian Expat and Lebanese Doctor Among Global Winners

6 hours ago
tft website 7

Explosion hits Korean restaurant in Oriental Mindoro, 15 hurt

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button