Ricci Rivero speaks up on break up with Andrea Brillantes

Basketball player and actor Ricci Rivero shared more details on his break up with actress Andrea Brillantes.

Rivero told Boy Abunda in an interview that he wanted to speak up because his family is getting affected by the issue.

“If ako, OK lang, pero ‘wag naman ‘yung pamilya ko, kaya ko tanggapin eh kasi alam ko naman na ‘di totoo, pero kapag sa pamilya ko, siguro it’s time for me to step up and kailangan ko sila protektahan sa mga issues na ‘to,” he said.

Rivero said that he and Brillantes broke up during the first week of May.

“April, we took a little break from each other, kailangan lang ng breather. Yung breakup was first week of May,” he said.

Rivero said there were many issues involved on their split.

“‘Yung cause ng breakup was ‘yung speculation ngayon, ‘yung may kumakalat sa social media na may nakita siyang girl sa place ko. Ilang beses naman namin napag usapan ‘to, as in sobrang daming beses na sinabi ko sa kanya, with all the evidences I have, na hindi sa ‘kin ‘yung girl,” he said.

“May papuntang friend ako ng midnight tapos hindi ko naman alam na may kasama siya, tapos ‘yun ‘yung inabutan [ni Andrea] that time. Even after that, nag-uusap pa rin kami, nagkikita pa rin kami, usual us na walang away, walang taasan ng boses, ‘yung maayos na pinag-uusapan namin ‘yung amin,” Rivero added.