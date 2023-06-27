Lee O’Brian files counter-affidavit against Pokwang’s deportation case

Embattled American national Lee O’Brian has filed a counter-affidavit against the deportation case filed by his former partner and comedian Pokwang.

O’Brian appealed to the Philippine government to look at his case fairly and with justice.

“Just filed a counter-affidavit to the complaint filed by Marietta Subong,” O’Brian said in a video shared by TV 5.

“You know, what I’d like to say is first of all, above everything, I always have respect for the mother of my child. Second of all, because this is kind of a quasi-judicial issue for the Bureau of Immigration, I can’t comment on the details. That’s just the nature of the issue,” he added.

O’Brian said that despite his feud with Pokwang, he always considers the welfare of their child Malia as his number one priority.

“Given the fact that the complainant is very well-known, widely known throughout this country and very very influential, I am basically asking and pleading with the Philippine government and the Bureau of Immigration to look at my case—my deportation case—fairly and with justice,” he said.

“According to the merits of the case and whatever I’ve filed here, I would plead to them to look at it justly,” he added.

In response, Pokwang through her legal counsel maintains that O’Brian should be deported.

“We maintain that Mr. William Lee O’Brian must be deported immediately from the Philippines. Undesirable aliens have no place in this country,” it said.

“With this case we are pursuing, we are putting a stop to the gross manipulation of Philippine Immigration laws and the acts of abuse against our client, Marietta Subong. The Philippines must be a safe place for everyone, especially us Filipinos,” Lawyer Ralph Calinisan said.