Families of Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde meet for traditional ‘pamamanhikan’

The families of Maine Mendoza and Quezon City Representative Arjo Atayde recently met for the so-called ‘pamamanhikan’ ahead of their much-anticipated wedding.

Pamamanhikan is a Filipino tradition when the groom-to-be’s family pays a visit to the bride and her family to ask for her hand.

Actress Sylvia Sanchez shared a photo of the pamamanhikan which took place at Maine’s house.

“The Very Important destination,” Sylvia said in a caption on her Instagram post.

Sylvia then shared a series of photos showing both the Atayde and Mendoza families together.

“Pamamanhikan. The Ataydes & Mendozas will soon merge as one family. Excited,” Sylvia wrote.