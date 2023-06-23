Di kami susuko’ Paolo Contis declares after new EB social media pages were taken down

Paolo Contis insists that they will not give up on hosting the new ‘Eat Bulaga’ following the taking down of the new social media pages of the rebranded show.

Contis spoke about the mass reporting of their pages together with hosts Isko Moreno, Buboy Villar and Betong Sumaya, among others.

“May nabalitaan ako. Sa Facebook daw maraming newscaster, mga nagre-report at nagtagumpay sila. Congratulations!” Contis said in jest.

“Ang gagaling niyo,” he added.

Contis said they will continue to find ways in reaching the public.

“Pero kami, ang gusto lang namin ay magpasaya at mag-enjoy kaya hindi kami susuko. Mapapanood niyo pa rin ang ‘Eat Bulaga’ sa Facebook, sa official Facebook page ni Yorme at sa official Facebook page ko,” he said.

Contis said that both his and Moreno’s accounts were verified pages but they will resort to using their co-hosts pages should their accounts be taken down as well.

Moreno also echoed Contis’ statement.

“Hindi tayo susuko. Kumbaga, katulad ng mga Dabarkads natin na nanonood, na sa kani-kanilang buhay ay hindi sumusuko,” Moreno said.

“Dahil nandyan kayo—sa studio, d’yan sa TV, sa buong mundo—hindi kami titigil na mapasaya kayo sa maliit naming kaparaanan,” he added.