EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Di kami susuko’ Paolo Contis declares after new EB social media pages were taken down

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy of: Isko Moreno Domagoso

Paolo Contis insists that they will not give up on hosting the new ‘Eat Bulaga’ following the taking down of the new social media pages of the rebranded show.

Contis spoke about the mass reporting of their pages together with hosts Isko Moreno, Buboy Villar and Betong Sumaya, among others.

“May nabalitaan ako. Sa Facebook daw maraming newscaster, mga nagre-report at nagtagumpay sila. Congratulations!” Contis said in jest.

“Ang gagaling niyo,” he added.

Contis said they will continue to find ways in reaching the public.

“Pero kami, ang gusto lang namin ay magpasaya at mag-enjoy kaya hindi kami susuko. Mapapanood niyo pa rin ang ‘Eat Bulaga’ sa Facebook, sa official Facebook page ni Yorme at sa official Facebook page ko,” he said.

Contis said that both his and Moreno’s accounts were verified pages but they will resort to using their co-hosts pages should their accounts be taken down as well.

Moreno also echoed Contis’ statement.

“Hindi tayo susuko. Kumbaga, katulad ng mga Dabarkads natin na nanonood, na sa kani-kanilang buhay ay hindi sumusuko,” Moreno said.

“Dahil nandyan kayo—sa studio, d’yan sa TV, sa buong mundo—hindi kami titigil na mapasaya kayo sa maliit naming kaparaanan,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 06 23 at 16.03.13

10 days of mega discounts at Sharjah Eid fair

7 mins ago
V29lite Flare Black and Dreamy Gold 1

Everyday Flagship Smartphone: vivo Launches the New V29 Lite 5G

22 mins ago
2I2A0096 1

Businessman Chavit Singson and daughter Richelle receive warm welcome during visit to WestZone Supermarket in Satwa, Dubai

1 hour ago
tft website 6

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from PH Pres. Marcos

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button