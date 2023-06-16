EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE bans release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Sony Pictures

Disney’s Spider-Man franchise has been banned from UAE cinema listings future movie releases.

According to The National report, Vox Cinemas, Roxy Cinemas and Reel Cinemas’ list of soon-to-be-released films no longer feature “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The movie is set be released on June 22.

In a statement from the Emirates Media Council, it said that it would not allow the distribution of any content that violated UAE’s values and principles.

“Disclaimer: The Emirates Media Council monitors and evaluates the media content circulating locally, and the council confirms that it will not allow the circulation or publication of content contrary to the values ​​and principles of the UAE and the standards of media content in force in the country,” it stated.

To recall, the Disney movie “Lightyear” was also banned in the UAE last year.

At the time, the Media Regulatory Office said the animated feature was denied licensing for showing in cinemas because it broke national media content regulations.

Further, the agency reminded people that all films previewed in cinemas across the region are subject to follow-up and evaluation before the screening date to the public.

