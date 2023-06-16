Isko Moreno says he asked permission from TVJ on hosting new ‘Eat Bulaga’

Isko Moreno said that he already agreed to become one of the hosts of the controversial ‘Eat Bulaga’ on GMA 7.

In a report on Pep.ph, Isko said that he goes to work early in the show’s studio in Cainta, Rizal for their daily live show.

“Well, I’m honored and I’m humbled with the opportunity. Mahirap fill-up-an ang naibigay na legacy ng Tito, Vic, and Joey sa buhay nating mga Filipino sa Pilipinas at sa 44 years,” Isko said during the interview when asked about his considerations in accepting the hosting job.

“We have to give it to them. It’s really a big challenge na sumuot sa sapatos nila. Hindi man natin mapantayan, but ang importante, yung magpatuloy ang pagpapasaya sa tao at pagtulong sa tao through Eat Bulaga!, GMA-7, Kapuso,” Isko added.

Isko said that he sent a message to the TVJ that he will be taking on the role.

“Hindi naman, nagpaabiso naman ako in advance as a matter of respect, through a common friend,” he said.

“Wala naman, okay naman daw. Sabi ng kaibigan ko, okay lang. Because we treat each other with mutual respect,” Isko responded when asked if the TVJ replied to his message.

Isko said that he is aware of the bashing and criticisms being received by the show. But for the former Manila Mayor this is not his priority.

“Well, una, work is work. Kahit naman ang mga kababayan nating Filipino, kapag binigyan ng opportunity na makapagtrabaho, magtatrabaho rin sila,” Isko said.

“It has nothing to do na sa mga personal na hindi pagkakaunawaan, that’s one,” he added.