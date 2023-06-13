EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, star of SnowDrop, dies at 29 after Stairway Fall

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, renowned for her role in the popular TV series “SnowDrop,” tragically passed away at the age of 29 after a fall from a flight of stairs.

The incident occurred while she was visiting Jeju Island, according to reports from South Korean media.

Park Soo Ryun was immediately rushed to a hospital following the accident, but despite extensive efforts to revive her, she was declared brain dead by doctors.

Her family made the compassionate decision to donate her organs, acknowledging that while her brain was no longer functioning, her heart still beat.

In a statement, her mother expressed the hope that her daughter’s heart would bring new life and solace to someone in need.

The last rites for Park Soo Ryun were held on June 13, providing an opportunity for family, friends, and fans to bid their final farewell.

The news of her untimely demise has elicited an outpouring of grief on social media platforms, with many users expressing their condolences and sharing heartfelt messages of love and support for her family.

Park Soo Ryun began her career in 2018 with the musical “Tenore” and went on to participate in various productions such as “The Cellar,” “Finding Mr Destiny,” “Siddhartha,” “The Days We Loved,” and “Somehow Theater Festival.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS heart and chiz escudero

Heart Evangelista says that she and Chiz now on the same chapter 

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 06 13T182815.813

Burj Khalifa lights up in colors of Philippine flag on 125th Philippine Independence Day

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS Saved in forest plane crash children

Rescuers find indigenous children alive in Amazon rainforest, 40 days after plane crash

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS aid mayon

UAE relief goods arrive in Albay for Mayon-affected residents 

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button