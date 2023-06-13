Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, star of SnowDrop, dies at 29 after Stairway Fall

Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, renowned for her role in the popular TV series “SnowDrop,” tragically passed away at the age of 29 after a fall from a flight of stairs.

The incident occurred while she was visiting Jeju Island, according to reports from South Korean media.

Park Soo Ryun was immediately rushed to a hospital following the accident, but despite extensive efforts to revive her, she was declared brain dead by doctors.

Her family made the compassionate decision to donate her organs, acknowledging that while her brain was no longer functioning, her heart still beat.

In a statement, her mother expressed the hope that her daughter’s heart would bring new life and solace to someone in need.

The last rites for Park Soo Ryun were held on June 13, providing an opportunity for family, friends, and fans to bid their final farewell.

The news of her untimely demise has elicited an outpouring of grief on social media platforms, with many users expressing their condolences and sharing heartfelt messages of love and support for her family.

Park Soo Ryun began her career in 2018 with the musical “Tenore” and went on to participate in various productions such as “The Cellar,” “Finding Mr Destiny,” “Siddhartha,” “The Days We Loved,” and “Somehow Theater Festival.”