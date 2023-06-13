Heart Evangelista says that she and Chiz now on the same chapter 

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista revealed that she and husband Chiz Escudero welcome their new era as a couple.

Heart shared an image of them together wearing black outfits for MEGA Ball on her Instagram account.

“Appreciation post for this man I call my husband. Through hell and beyond, you have stood by my side, and I thought I knew what unconditional was,” Heart wrote.

“Today, we are finally on the same chapter,” she added.

“It’s a new ERA,” Heart continued. Friends and celebrities greet the power couple.

Last month, Heart expressed her appreciation with her husband as they explored Venice together with Heart thanking the senator for taking time to understand her passion.

“Appreciate you learning about the things I love,” Heart said.

The celebrity couple shared their trip to Venice as they went cruising on a gondola and spotted some lovely art. Chiz was also seen enjoying a cone of gelato.

The two also went to the opening ceremony of the Philippine Pavilion at the La Biennale di Venezia.

This is not the first time Heart thanked Chiz for being supportive in what she does.

Last February, Heart expressed gratitude to her husband for being supportive and even accompanying her to Paris Fashion Week even if it’s not his thing.

Heart made the statement during her exclusive interview with GMA News.

“Mas lalo siguro siyang nakakatulong na maging masaya ako with my work, with my life—because I’m supported,” she said.

Heart also responded to the remarks of some senators during a recent Senate session teasing Escudero and his recent reconciliation with Heart.

“Nakakahiya umabot pa kami sa Senado (It’s embarrassing but it’s nice. It’s nice to see everybody being supportive with one another,” she told GMA News.

Heart also shared her lessons on her upcoming birthday on February 14.

“You become happy when you embrace your growth and when people around you support you. My husband has been very supportive lately,” she added

Heart and Chiz dismissed break up rumors after the two spent the holidays together.