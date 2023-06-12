EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Paolo Contis appeals to public over new ‘Eat Bulaga’: Ako ang i-bash niyo

Courtesy of: Alexa Miro

Controversial host Paolo Contis appealed to the public who are bashing their new ‘Eat Bulaga’ format.

Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar, Alexa Miro, and twins Mavy and Cassy Legaspi marked the first week of their hosting of the show after the original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon departed from the noontime show.

“Lahat ng pagod, lahat ng effort na araw-araw makasama namin kayo, lahat ng pangaalipusta, lahat ng pangba-bash, lahat ng pangmumura sa’min ng mga tao, lahat po iyan inspirasyon namin to do better,” Paolo said.

Paolo also commended the efforts of the staff of the show despite the criticisms they have been getting.

“Ngayon, gaya po ng programang Eat Bulaga, itong mga staff and crew po namin, pinili po nila na hindi rin mang-iwan dahil may mga pamilya sila na nangangailangan. Sila po ang nagpapakain sa mga pamilya nila,” Paolo continued.

“Masakit sa akin kapag bina-bash niyo sila! Ako, sanay ako diyan—breakfast, lunch, dinner. Ako ang i-bash niyo, okay lang sa akin,” he added.

Paolo said that they will do their best to give a good show despite the bashing.

“Kasi po, we will do our best para maging masaya po kayo, pero sana lang po, huwag niyo na pong idamay yung staff at yung crew. They don’t deserve it,” Paolo said.

“Maybe I do, maybe I do, but they don’t. Sila po, ang staff, ang crew, sila po ang tunay na Eat Bulaga,” he added.

