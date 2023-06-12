Blackpink’s Jennie leaves stage in Melbourne concert due to poor health

K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Jennie has left the stage during their concert in Melbourne due to poor health condition.

In a tweet from Blackpink’s fan account, a video was posted with Jennie walking out the stage as they performed their song “Lovesick Girls”.

jennie was definitely feeling dizzy 💔 i hope she knows that we care about her health more and takes all the rest she needs

In a separate tweet, it wrote: “Rosé said Jennie is not feeling too well today and she’s resting up to perform at the concert later. Take care Jennie.”

rosé said jennie is not feeling too well today and she's resting up to perform at the concert later. take care jennie 🤍

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has released a statement on Sunday confirming that Jennie is sick.

“We regret to inform you that during the Blackpink World Tour in Melbourne performance on June 11, member Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition,” YG Entertainment said.

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for Blackpink and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation,” it added.

The statement also noted that: “Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.”

“Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end and assures that she will recover as soon as possible. We will do its utmost to support Jennie’s speedy recovery. We would like to ask for your understanding once again,” it stated.

Hello, this is YG Entertainment. Jenny showed her willingness to perform until the end, but she was advised by the medical staff at the scene and took immediate measures to get enough rest and stability. Jenny has told her fans that she will recover quickly with a sorry that…

Blackpink held their “Born Pink” world tour at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on June 10 and 11.

Previously, Jisoo has tested positive for Covid-19 on June 1, which made her skip Blackpink’s concert in Osaka, Japan on June 3 and 4.