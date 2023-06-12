EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Blackpink’s Jennie leaves stage in Melbourne concert due to poor health

Tricia Gajitos19 hours ago

K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Jennie has left the stage during their concert in Melbourne due to poor health condition.

In a tweet from Blackpink’s fan account, a video was posted with Jennie walking out the stage as they performed their song “Lovesick Girls”.

In a separate tweet, it wrote: “Rosé said Jennie is not feeling too well today and she’s resting up to perform at the concert later. Take care Jennie.”

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment has released a statement on Sunday confirming that Jennie is sick.

“We regret to inform you that during the Blackpink World Tour in Melbourne performance on June 11, member Jennie was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition,” YG Entertainment said.

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for Blackpink and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation,” it added.

The statement also noted that: “Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability.”

“Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end and assures that she will recover as soon as possible. We will do its utmost to support Jennie’s speedy recovery. We would like to ask for your understanding once again,” it stated.

Blackpink held their “Born Pink” world tour at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on June 10 and 11.

Previously, Jisoo has tested positive for Covid-19 on June 1, which made her skip Blackpink’s concert in Osaka, Japan on June 3 and 4.

