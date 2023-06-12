Alden Richards, Sharon Cuneta join forces in upcoming film

Kapuso actor Alden Richards and Megastar Sharon Cuneta will be joining forces as mother and son in an upcoming film.

Cuneta shared on her Instagram a photo of her hugging Richards during a workshop.

My latest movie is under Cineko Productions and Direk Nuel Naval with a script by Mel Del Rosario,” Cuneta said in the caption.

“Co-starring my new movie son, the one and only Alden,” she said.

Cuneta couldn’t help but share her excitement towards the project.

“Thank you Lord, for a great project! Super excited!” she ended.

Details of the movie remain unclear. Richards was supposed to collaborate with Bea Alonzo in another film project but it did not push through due to the latter’s busy schedule.

Richards will also team up with Julia Montes in a film he is also co-producing.